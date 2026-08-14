UAE traffic update: Heavy congestion hits E11, E311 and Dubai-Sharjah roads

Drivers told to plan extra time and seek alternatives as major corridors clog up
Traffic is building across major Dubai and Sharjah roads this Friday morning, with heavy congestion reported on E11 and E311 and several routes around Al Qusais, Al Nahda and Sharjah Industrial Areas.
Amid the morning traffic and rising temperatures, Dubai Police has reminded motorists to ensure their vehicle air-conditioning systems are working efficiently.
The force said a properly functioning air-conditioning system can help prevent fatigue and discomfort caused by rising cabin temperatures, urging drivers to prioritise road safety.
Heavy traffic is reported on E311 – Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road from Al Twar 3 towards Dubai International Airport, as well as around Madinat Al Maktoum. Traffic is also heavy on E311 near Sharjah Industrial Area 13.
Other affected areas include Al Khabaisi, Al Mamzar around E11 – Al Ittihad Street, Hessyan First and Al Quoz Industrial Area Second on Al Zumorrod Street.
Traffic from Dubai International Airport towards Al Rashidiya on E311 is currently lighter by comparison.
Drivers heading between Dubai and Sharjah should expect significant delays on E11 – Al Ittihad Road.
Heavy congestion stretches from Sahara Centre across the Dubai-Sharjah border towards the D93/4th Street interchange. Traffic is also heavy around Deira and Abu Hail near the D93 and D92 connections.
Sharjah Industrial Areas are also seeing severe congestion, particularly around Industrial Areas 10 and 15 and Muwaileh Commercial, near the E311 interchange.
Heavy traffic is reported along Damascus Street (D64) through Al Qusais Industrial Area, past Madina Mall and towards the LuLu Center/Village area.
Beirut Street (D62) is also congested through Al Qusais towards Al Twar 3, while heavy traffic is affecting the D93/4th Street connection with E11.
The S116/S102 junction around Industrial Area 17 and the Oud Al Muteena/Al Mizhar Third border is also experiencing heavy congestion.
Several roads are reporting bumper-to-bumper conditions, including:
Sharjah Industrial Area 2 around S117 – Second Industrial Street
Sharjah around E11 – Al Ittihad Street
D90 – Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street in Al Hudaiba
D72 – Al Asayel Street in Jebel Ali Industrial First
Drivers should also be alert to reported restrictions or incidents around the S116/S102 junction, Al Mamzar and Corniche Road, and the Al Garhoud/Dubai Creek area.
With congestion affecting several key routes between Dubai and Sharjah, motorists should allow extra time for their Friday morning journeys, particularly if travelling on E11, E311, D62, D64 or routes around Al Qusais and the industrial areas.
Check traffic conditions before setting out and consider alternative routes where possible.