Dubai-Sharjah traffic report: Heavy delays on E11 and E311

On the Sharjah side, E88 Al Dhaid Road is mostly moving, but the map shows pockets of orange and red around the S128 interchange and approaches near Sharjah Library and Nad Wasit. These short but significant bottlenecks are likely to affect drivers joining or leaving E88, particularly where traffic merges between local roads and the main highway.

For motorists travelling from Sharjah to Dubai this morning, E11 appears to be the more challenging option near Al Khan and Al Mamzar, while E311 has significant congestion around its Sharjah industrial-area interchanges. E611 may offer an alternative for some journeys, depending on the destination, although drivers should check live conditions before switching routes.

Further east, E311 Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road is also experiencing heavy traffic. The Google Maps view shows several red stretches, particularly around major junctions between Sharjah’s Industrial Areas and the Dubai side. Traffic is especially slow around the connections with S112 and S116, while sections of E311 north and south of the junctions remain comparatively faster.

E11 Al Ittihad Road is showing more pronounced delays. The map indicates red and orange sections around the Al Khan and Al Mamzar approaches, with traffic also slowing towards the Dubai-Sharjah boundary. This is one of the main pressure points for commuters heading from Sharjah into Dubai, and delays can quickly spread onto nearby access roads.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.