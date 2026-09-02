Three-lane tunnel to boost traffic flow between Al Taawun, Al Nahda and Dubai
Dubai: Motorists travelling between Sharjah and Dubai could see a major change to one of the emirate’s busiest traffic routes later this year, with the first phase of the new Al Taawun Tunnel scheduled to open in a few months.
The tunnel at Al Taawun Square is being built to ease congestion at a major bottleneck on the Sharjah-Dubai corridor, with the project expected to cut waiting times for motorists by as much as 85 per cent.
The wider project is scheduled for full completion in February 2027, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.
The first phase of the Al Taawun Tunnel project is scheduled to open in November 2026, while the wider development is expected to be fully completed by February 2027.
Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) said in July that construction had reached 20 per cent, with work continuing around the clock.
The project is part of a wider programme to upgrade major traffic corridors connecting Sharjah and Dubai. The first phase of this broader programme is also scheduled to open in November.
The project involves building an underpass at Al Taawun Roundabout, allowing vehicles to travel underneath the junction instead of moving through it at surface level.
The tunnel will have three lanes in each direction and is designed to handle around 4,000 vehicles an hour during peak periods.
It will provide a more direct connection from Al Taawun Street towards Al Nahda Bridge and Dubai. The wider development also includes connecting roads towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street and Emirates Road.
This additional capacity is expected to improve traffic flow around the tunnel and surrounding roads while reducing pressure on existing surface-level junctions.
Al Taawun is one of the main routes used by motorists travelling between Sharjah and Dubai, with areas including Al Taawun, Al Nahda and Al Khan generating high traffic volumes.
Several major roads converge around the junction, including Al Ittihad Road, Al Nahda, Al Khan and the Corniche area. This can create significant bottlenecks, particularly during the morning and evening rush hours.
Traffic is particularly heavy between 7am and 9am and 5pm and 8pm, when vehicles can come to a standstill on approaches to the roundabout from both directions.
Many motorists travelling between eastern Dubai and Sharjah also rely on the same network of roads and bridges, meaning congestion can quickly worsen when traffic volumes rise or an incident occurs.
The main benefit for motorists will be faster journeys between Sharjah and Dubai.
By allowing traffic to pass underneath the roundabout, the project is designed to reduce stop-start traffic and allow vehicles to move more continuously through the junction.
For residents of Al Taawun, Al Nahda, Al Khan and Al Majaz, the improved route could reduce delays when travelling towards Dubai and other parts of Sharjah.
The development is also expected to improve connectivity between Al Taawun Street, Al Nahda Bridge, Al Corniche Street and surrounding residential communities.
Construction of the underground tunnel required the temporary removal of the iconic Al Taawun Roundabout monument.
Engineering teams inspected its foundations before construction began and found they were deeply rooted in the ground, making it difficult to carry out the tunnel works underneath without dismantling the structure.
On June 17, His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said on the “Direct Line” radio programme that the monument would be restored once the tunnel project is completed.