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Sharjah unveils new Al Taawun Square design, set to open to traffic on November 4

New-look square will open to traffic as work continues on Al Taawun Tunnel

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sharjah authorities have unveiled the new design for Al Taawun Square, saying the junction will open to traffic during on November 4, which will coincide with the opening of the upcoming Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026).

The designs and opening dates were announced during the Direct Line programme, revealing an image showing the planned appearance of the square, which is surrounded by traffic-light-controlled intersections.

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Authorities said Al Taawun Square will be accessible to vehicles during the book fair, facilitating travel for visitors heading to Expo Centre Sharjah.

The announcement comes as work continues on the Al Taawun Tunnel project, part of infrastructure improvements aimed at easing traffic movement in the area. The tunnel at Al Taawun Square is being built to ease congestion at a major bottleneck on the Sharjah-Dubai corridor, with the project expected to cut waiting times for motorists by as much as 85 per cent.

The first phase of the Al Taawun Tunnel project is scheduled to open in November 2026, while the wider development is expected to be fully completed by February 2027.

The project is part of wider efforts to improve traffic flow and road infrastructure in Al Taawun, one of Sharjah’s busiest areas.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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