Authorities said Al Taawun Square will be accessible to vehicles during the book fair, facilitating travel for visitors heading to Expo Centre Sharjah.

The announcement comes as work continues on the Al Taawun Tunnel project, part of infrastructure improvements aimed at easing traffic movement in the area. The tunnel at Al Taawun Square is being built to ease congestion at a major bottleneck on the Sharjah-Dubai corridor, with the project expected to cut waiting times for motorists by as much as 85 per cent.

The first phase of the Al Taawun Tunnel project is scheduled to open in November 2026, while the wider development is expected to be fully completed by February 2027.

The project is part of wider efforts to improve traffic flow and road infrastructure in Al Taawun, one of Sharjah’s busiest areas.