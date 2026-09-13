Sharjah, Russia deepen ties to bring Arabic books to wider audiences

New agreement focuses on Arabic-Russian translation and publishing rights
Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has signed a new agreement with a Russian cultural organisation to expand the reach of Arabic books and literature in Russia through translation, publishing rights exchange and closer cooperation between publishers and cultural institutions.
The Memorandum of Understanding with the Moscow-based Autonomous Non-profit Organisation “Directorate of International Book Exhibitions and Fairs” was signed during SBA’s participation in the Moscow International Book Fair on September 13.
The agreement seeks to take cooperation beyond participation in individual book fairs by establishing a long-term framework for joint literary and publishing initiatives in the UAE and Russia.
Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of Fairs and Festivals at SBA, signed the agreement on behalf of the authority, while Elena Grebeneva, General Director of the Russian organisation, signed for the Russian side.
Under the MoU, the two sides will cooperate in organising book fairs and literary events, encourage publishers and cultural institutions to participate in events in both countries, and create new opportunities for Arabic-Russian translation and publishing rights exchange.
The partnership is also expected to connect publishers, authors, translators and rights holders more closely, helping literary works reach new audiences in both markets.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said books could help deepen understanding between cultures despite differences in language and geography.
“Books transcend the boundaries of language and geography, giving people the opportunity to see the world through one another’s experiences,” Al Ameri said.
He said Arab and Russian cultures had rich literary and intellectual traditions, adding that the agreement would create greater opportunities for dialogue and for introducing works from both cultures to new generations of readers.
Al Ameri also highlighted Sharjah’s long-standing engagement with Russia, noting that Sharjah became the first Arab Guest of Honour in the history of the Moscow International Book Fair in 2019.
He said the partnership reflected the vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to use books and knowledge as bridges between peoples.
Under the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, the authority was working to ensure its international cultural partnerships produced lasting benefits for publishers, authors and readers, he added.
Al Mujaini said the agreement would help turn contacts established at book fairs into longer-term professional and cultural collaborations.
“We view book fairs as starting points for professional relationships that continue well beyond the days of the event,” she said.
The MoU would allow the two sides to develop programmes and projects involving publishers, translators, authors and rights holders throughout the year, she added.
She said the partnership would also create more opportunities for Emirati, Arab and Russian publishers and cultural institutions to participate in each other’s fairs and events.
“This MoU allows us to build on direct engagement between institutions and publishing professionals and turn it into programmes, projects and opportunities for cooperation throughout the year,” Al Mujaini said.
Grebeneva said Sharjah had become an important cultural partner for Russia and that its participation in the Moscow International Book Fair had helped introduce Arab literature and culture to Russian audiences.
She said the new agreement would support joint events and initiatives while giving audiences in Russia and the Arab world more opportunities to discover each other’s literary and cultural works.
The MoU specifically encourages direct translation projects between Arabic and Russian and the exchange of publishing rights.
It also calls for increased participation by Russian institutions and publishing houses at the Sharjah International Book Fair, alongside greater participation by SBA and Emirati and Arab publishers at Russian book fairs and festivals.
Sharjah’s cultural engagement with the Moscow fair has already included the translation of Arabic literature for Russian readers. During its 2019 Guest of Honour programme, Sharjah presented 59 works by prominent Emirati and Arab authors translated into Russian.