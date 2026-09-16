Abu Dhabi Judicial Department offers family, psychological and legal support at International Book Fair

Visitors explore legal services, counselling and new judicial publications
Abu Dhabi: Visitors to the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair can access family and psychological consultations and learn more about legal services through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) pavilion.
ADJD is taking part in the 35th edition of the fair, which runs until September 18 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, with a programme aimed at making legal information easier for members of the public to understand.
The pavilion provides awareness, advisory and knowledge services, with activities designed for families, children, researchers and legal specialists.
Among the services available are psychological and family consultations, as well as awareness sessions for families and children.
The programmes aim to support family stability and encourage the peaceful resolution of disputes.
Visitors can also learn about social responsibility programmes and community reintegration initiatives provided through correctional and rehabilitation centres.
English notary services are also being highlighted at the pavilion.
For researchers and legal professionals, ADJD’s Central Library is showcasing its latest legal publications and knowledge resources during the fair.
The department said its participation aims to raise legal and community awareness while giving visitors an opportunity to learn more about its services in an interactive setting.
ADJD’s participation follows directives to promote legal culture and strengthen communication between the judicial system and members of the community.
The department has invited visitors to explore its pavilion and make use of the consultations, awareness activities and other services available throughout the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.