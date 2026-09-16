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Oman-UAE rail link to begin trial operations in late 2027

Hafeet Rail will connect Sohar to UAE network through Al Buraimi and Al Ain

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman-UAE rail link will start trial operations in late 2027, connecting Sohar to the UAE network and boosting cross-border passenger and freight transport.
Oman-UAE rail link will start trial operations in late 2027, connecting Sohar to the UAE network and boosting cross-border passenger and freight transport.
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Dubai: Trial operations on the first railway linking Oman and the UAE are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2027, Oman’s Transport Minister said, marking a major step towards cross border passenger and freight rail services between the two Gulf neighbours.

Said bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Oman’s Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, told media on Tuesday that experimental operations would start during the final three months of 2027.

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The 238 km railway is being developed by Hafeet Rail, a joint venture between Oman Rail, Etihad Rail and Mubadala Investment Company. It will connect the Omani port city of Sohar with the UAE’s national rail network through Al Buraimi and Al Ain.

Designed to carry both passengers and freight, the network will connect ports, industrial zones and logistics hubs, creating a new transport corridor to support trade and movement between Oman and the UAE.

Construction has been advancing across Sohar, Al Buraimi, Wadi Al Jizzi and Al Ain. Hafeet Rail said in April that the project had reached 40 per cent completion, with track installation subsequently beginning as work shifted from major civil construction to railway infrastructure.

The route includes about 2.5 km of tunnels, as well as dozens of bridges, viaducts, underpasses and other structures across mountainous, urban and industrial terrain.

Passenger trains are designed to reach speeds of up to 200 kph once services begin, cutting journey times between Sohar, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi and providing an alternative to road travel between the two countries.

Freight operations are expected to form a key part of the network, directly connecting Sohar’s port and industrial infrastructure with the UAE railway system and facilitating the movement of goods between logistics and industrial centres in both countries.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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