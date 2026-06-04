The track installation represents a key step toward completing the 238km UAE-Oman railway
Hafeet Rail, a joint venture between Etihad Rail, Oman Rail, and Mubadala Investment Company, has launched rail track-laying operations on t the UAE–Oman rail connection project, marking a major construction milestone for one of the Gulf region's most significant cross-border transport projects.
The company said the start of track installation represents a key step toward completing the railway, which is designed to strengthen economic integration, enhance logistics connectivity and facilitate the movement of goods and passengers between the two neighbouring countries.
Named after Jebel Hafeet, the project aims to establish an integrated transport and logistics corridor linking key industrial, commercial and population centres in both countries.
The latest milestone follows the announcement in April that construction of the project had reached 40 per cent completion, with significant progress recorded across civil works, major structures and earthworks along the route. Hafeet Rail said more than 27 million cubic metres of earthworks had been completed and over 10 million safe working hours recorded.
Spanning 238 kilometres, the railway will connect the UAE national rail network with Oman, supporting trade flows, strengthening supply-chain resilience and deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.
The network is expected to link Abu Dhabi with Sohar through Al Ain and Al Buraimi and provide both freight and passenger services. Passenger trains are planned to operate at speeds of up to 200 km/h, reducing travel times between major destinations, while freight services are expected to offer a more efficient and sustainable alternative to road transport.
The project forms part of broader efforts by the UAE and Oman to expand regional transport infrastructure, boost trade and position the two countries as key logistics gateways connecting markets across the Gulf, Asia and Africa.