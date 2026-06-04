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UAE-Oman rail project enters track-laying phase as Hafeet Rail accelerates cross-border network

The track installation represents a key step toward completing the 238km UAE-Oman railway

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Hafeet Rail has launched rail track-laying operations on t the UAE–Oman rail connection project, marking a major construction milestone for one of the Gulf region's most significant cross-border transport projects.
Hafeet Rail has launched rail track-laying operations on t the UAE–Oman rail connection project, marking a major construction milestone for one of the Gulf region's most significant cross-border transport projects.
X/EtihadRail

Hafeet Rail, a joint venture between Etihad Rail, Oman Rail, and Mubadala Investment Company, has launched rail track-laying operations on t the UAE–Oman rail connection project, marking a major construction milestone for one of the Gulf region's most significant cross-border transport projects.

The company said the start of track installation represents a key step toward completing the railway, which is designed to strengthen economic integration, enhance logistics connectivity and facilitate the movement of goods and passengers between the two neighbouring countries.

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Named after Jebel Hafeet, the project aims to establish an integrated transport and logistics corridor linking key industrial, commercial and population centres in both countries.

The latest milestone follows the announcement in April that construction of the project had reached 40 per cent completion, with significant progress recorded across civil works, major structures and earthworks along the route. Hafeet Rail said more than 27 million cubic metres of earthworks had been completed and over 10 million safe working hours recorded.

Spanning 238 kilometres, the railway will connect the UAE national rail network with Oman, supporting trade flows, strengthening supply-chain resilience and deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

The network is expected to link Abu Dhabi with Sohar through Al Ain and Al Buraimi and provide both freight and passenger services. Passenger trains are planned to operate at speeds of up to 200 km/h, reducing travel times between major destinations, while freight services are expected to offer a more efficient and sustainable alternative to road transport.

The project forms part of broader efforts by the UAE and Oman to expand regional transport infrastructure, boost trade and position the two countries as key logistics gateways connecting markets across the Gulf, Asia and Africa.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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