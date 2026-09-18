Norway's King Harald laid to rest in CO2-absorbing sarcophagus

Royal mausoleum unveils two-person sarcophagus for King Harald and Queen Sonja
Norway's King Harald V has been entombed within a ship-shaped sarcophagus carved from a carbon dioxide-absorbing ancient rock, the palace revealed on Friday.
Next to no details of the late monarch's final resting place had previously come to light in the wake of his funeral in Oslo on September 9 and death aged 89 on August 28.
Installed in the royal mausoleum at the Akershus fortress, the sarcophagus is fashioned from olivine, a greenish rock dating back some 400 million years mined in western Norway, the palace said in a statement.
The coffin's shape nods both to ancient boat-burial traditions, such as those practised by the Vikings, and the late king's love of the sea, the palace added.
A two-person design, the sarcophagus also has space for Harald's widow, Queen Sonja.
"The greenish olivine stone can absorb and sequester carbon dioxide, a property that the designers chose as a symbol of King Harald and Queen Sonja's love of nature and their concern for future generations," the palace said.
In life, the late king was known to make light of what his coffin might look like.
"I hope it has good padding so that our stay will be comfortable. We're going to be staying there for a while, after all," Harald joked.
The 20-million-kroner ($2.1 million) sarcophagus lies next to two others.
One, in white marble, holds the remains of the current ruling dynasty's first king, Harald's grandfather Haakon VII, and his wife Queen Maud. The other, in dark green bronze, houses Harald's parents, King Olav V and Crown Princess Martha.