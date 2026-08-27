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Norway's King Harald, 89, in 'extremely serious' condition: palace

Europe’s oldest reigning monarch faces critical health crisis in Oslo hospital

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AFP
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Norway's King Harald, 89, in 'extremely serious' condition: palace
AP

The health of Norway's 89-year-old King Harald, hospitalised with a blood disease, has deteriorated and he is in an "extremely serious" condition, the palace said on Thursday.

Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon, who is acting as regent during his father's illness, have cancelled all royal engagements, said a palace statement. Norwegian media said they were at the king's bedside.

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Europe's oldest reigning monarch has been in hospital in Oslo since August 17 suffering from haemolytic anaemia, a condition caused by an abnormally rapid destruction of red blood cells which leads to fatigue and shortness of breath.

"His Majesty the King's health condition is extremely serious," it said, providing no other details.

The queen, Haakon and his wife Mette-Marit were all at the king's bedside, with media showing them arriving at the hospital.

The monarch was admitted to Oslo University Hospital due to fluid retention from the cortisone treatment he was receiving.

Harald, who ascended the Norwegian throne in 1991, has had multiple health problems in recent years, forcing him to have a pacemaker fitted and to scale back his official schedule.

But he has always ruled out abdicating, arguing that he took a lifelong oath before the Norwegian parliament. 

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