Saudi king leaves hospital after 'reassuring' medical tests

King left the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh on Friday after medical tests

AFP
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's 90-year-old King Salman was discharged from hospital after undergoing medical tests in the capital Riyadh, the kingdom's Royal Court said on Friday, adding that the results were "reassuring".

The monarch "left the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh today (Friday) after undergoing medical tests that proved reassuring", the royal court said in a statement shared on state media, having announced his admission earlier in the day.

The monarch has been admitted for surgery and tests on multiple occasions in recent years.

In 2024, the Royal Court said he suffered from lung infections, which he recovered from.

He was hospitalised in May 2022, when he went in for a colonoscopy and stayed for just over a week for other tests and "some time to rest", the official Saudi Press Agency reported at the time.

He was also admitted to hospital in March 2022 to undergo what state media described as "successful medical tests" and to change the battery of his pacemaker.

In 2020, he underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder.

Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

