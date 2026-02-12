Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues royal orders reshuffling ministers and senior officials across key posts

Royal decrees appoint new investment, justice and regulatory chiefs
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has issued a series of royal decrees reshuffling ministerial and senior government positions, relieving several officials of their posts and appointing replacements across key institutions, Saudi Press Agency SPA said on Thursday.
Under the orders, Khalid Al Falih was relieved of his post as Minister of Investment and appointed as Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers. Fahad bin Abduljalil Al Saif was named Minister of Investment in replacement of Al Falih.
Abdulaziz Al Arifi was appointed as Governor of the National Development Fund, while Engineer Haitham Al Ohali was named Governor of the Communications, Space and Technology Commission.
Dr Khalid bin Mohammed Al Yousef was appointed Attorney General, replacing Sheikh Saud Al Mujib, who was named Adviser at the Royal Court.
Princess Haifa bint Mohammed bin Saud was relieved of her role as Deputy Minister of Tourism and appointed as Adviser at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.
Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud was appointed Deputy Emir of Madinah after being relieved of his post as Taif governor. Engineer Fawaz Al Sahli was named President of the Transport General Authority, and Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz was appointed Governor of Diriyah.
A separate order named His Eminence Sheikh Dr Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al Fawzan as Grand Mufti and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and General President of the Presidency for Scholarly Research and Ifta.