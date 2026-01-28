GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia reaffirms 'won't let anyone use its airspace to harm Iran'

Saudi-Iran dialogue emphasized in Crown Prince's call

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had a phone call with with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, reported Saudi Press Agency, on Tuesday.

During the call, the Crown Prince assured Pezeshkian of Riyadh’s position on Iran’s sovereignty, saying that it won’t allow the use of Saudi airspace or territory for military actions against Iran.

During the call, reports the Saudi Gazzette, the Crown Prince stressed Saudi Arabia’s support for efforts aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue in a way that enhances security and stability across the region.

Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

