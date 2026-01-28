Saudi Arabia reaffirms 'won't let anyone use its airspace to harm Iran'

Saudi-Iran dialogue emphasized in Crown Prince's call
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had a phone call with with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, reported Saudi Press Agency, on Tuesday.
During the call, the Crown Prince assured Pezeshkian of Riyadh’s position on Iran’s sovereignty, saying that it won’t allow the use of Saudi airspace or territory for military actions against Iran.
During the call, reports the Saudi Gazzette, the Crown Prince stressed Saudi Arabia’s support for efforts aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue in a way that enhances security and stability across the region.
