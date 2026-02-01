GOLD/FOREX
Kuwait Emir signs decree reshuffling cabinet

An aerial view of Kuwait city skyline.
Kuwait: Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait signed a decree on Sunday, reshuffling the cabinet.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported that the Emiri decree changed the title of the following cabinet member, Omar Saud Al-Omar, to Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology.

The decree appoints: Osama Khaled Boodai: Minister of Commerce and Industry. Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah: Minister of Foreign Affairs. Dr. Reem Ghazi Al-Fulaij: Minister of State for Development and Sustainability Affairs. Dr. Tareq Hamad Al-Jalahma: Minister of State for Youth and Sport Affairs. Abdulaziz Nasser Al-Marzouq: Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment. Abdullah Sabeeh Buftain: Minister of Information and Culture. Dr. Yaqoub Al-Sayed Yousef Al-Refaei: Minister of Finance.

