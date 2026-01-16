Statement said King Salman is undergoing routine medical examinations
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is undergoing medical tests at a hospital in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday, citing the Royal Court.
The statement said that King Salman was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital to undergo routine medical examinations. No further details were disclosed.
King Salman, who rules the world’s largest oil exporter, had received medical care in 2024 for lung inflammation. The Royal Court did not indicate that the current tests are related to any new health concerns.
