GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi King admitted to hospital in Riyadh for medical tests

Statement said King Salman is undergoing routine medical examinations

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is undergoing medical tests at a hospital in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday, citing the Royal Court.

The statement said that King Salman was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital to undergo routine medical examinations. No further details were disclosed.

King Salman, who rules the world’s largest oil exporter, had received medical care in 2024 for lung inflammation. The Royal Court did not indicate that the current tests are related to any new health concerns.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Trains are seen parked at a parking station during a tour of the Riyadh Metro in the Saudi capital.

Riyadh Metro guide to routes, fares and stations

3m read
Saudi Arabia’s oldest known man dies aged 142

Saudi Arabia’s oldest known man dies aged 142

1m read
Partial Intersection Closures Announced on King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi announces partial road closures this week

1m read
New 40m passenger terminal in Saudi Arabia set for 2029

New 40m passenger terminal in Saudi Arabia set for 2029

2m read