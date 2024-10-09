RIYADH: Saudi King Salman on Wednesday completed tests for lung inflammation and “has recovered”, the royal court said in a statement carried by state media.

The announcement came three days after the royal court disclosed that King Salman, 88, had a lung infection and would undergo tests “based on the recommendations of the royal clinics”.

In May, the royal court first disclosed that King Salman was suffering from a lung ailment and had other symptoms including high temperature and joint pain.

At the time he underwent a treatment programme involving antibiotics, and the royal court announced soon afterwards that he had recovered.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude oil exporter, has for years sought to quell speculation over King Salman’s health.

On Tuesday Prince Mohammad “reassured everyone” about his father’s health during a cabinet meeting, state media reported.