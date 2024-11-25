Thirty-three years after a groundbreaking and life-changing surgery, Sudanese twins Samah and Hiba returned to Riyadh to share their remarkable journey.

Once conjoined at the chest and abdomen, their lives were transformed in 1991 by a Saudi medical team, led by the renowned Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, in what was then the Kingdom’s first separation surgery of its kind.

Their emotional reunion took centre stage at the International Conference on Conjoined Twins 2024, a momentous event held under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz. It not only marked a personal milestone for the twins but also underscored Saudi Arabia’s ascent as a global leader in complex paediatric surgeries and humanitarian care.

"Though we were too young to remember the details, this programme gave us a second chance at life," said Samah. "Standing here today fills us with pride and gratitude — not just for the medical achievement, but for the values of compassion and unity that define Saudi Arabia’s approach to care."

The separation of Samah and Hiba in December 1991 was a high-risk endeavor that spanned over 18 hours, as the team navigated complex adhesions in their chest and abdomen. With only a 60 per cent chance of success, the operation was a testament to the skill, dedication, and bold ambition of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector.

"It wasn’t just a medical achievement; it was a humanitarian mission," said Dr. Al Rabeeah, whose voice resonated with pride in a recorded message shared at the conference. "That surgery laid the foundation for what has grown into a global programme of excellence in pediatric surgery and compassionate care."

Today, the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme has evaluated 130 cases from 26 countries, performing 61 successful separations — all free of charge.

The 2024 conference brought together separated conjoined twins and their families from around the world. "We met people who have walked similar paths," said Hiba. "Hearing their stories reminded us of the global impact of this programme. It feels like being part of a larger family."

For Samah and Hiba, the event was a heartfelt reminder of their deep gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s ongoing support. "Even now, we receive medical care, including prosthetic updates," Samah shared. "Our lives are full of pride and appreciation for a programme that changed everything for us."

What began as one ambitious operation in 1991 has blossomed into a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare diplomacy, shining as a beacon of hope for those with complex medical needs. The conference also offered a platform for international collaboration, where experts exchanged knowledge and explored cutting-edge solutions for rare and challenging cases.