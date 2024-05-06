Riyadh: Filipino Siamese twins Akhizah and Ayeesha Yosoph, accompanied by their parents, arrived in Riyadh on Sunday.

Facilitated by the Saudi Health Ministry, they came via a special evacuation plan.

The twins were transferred to King Abdullah Specialized Children's Hospital (KASCH) under National Guard care after arriving at King Khalid International Airport, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

There, a medical team is assessing their condition for possible separation surgery.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's directives led to this initiative. Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, overseeing the case, expressed gratitude for their unwavering support of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program and broader humanitarian efforts.

Highlighting the program's global impact, Dr. Al Rabeeah linked it to Saudi Vision 2030's goals of strengthening the Kingdom's healthcare services. Akhizah and Ayeesha's parents expressed deep appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality.