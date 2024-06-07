Riyadh: Filipino cc underwent a successful separation surgery on Thursday at the King Abdullah Specialized Children's Hospital (KASCH) in Riyadh.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the complex procedure was carried out by a team of over 20 medical professionals, led by Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and a distinguished pediatric surgeon. This initiative followed directives from the Kingdom's leadership.
The five-hour surgery, divided into five stages, addressed the significant challenge of the twins sharing a liver. Dr. Al Rabeeah's expertise and the team's dedication ensured a smooth operation. The medical team is now closely monitoring the twins' recovery and has a positive outlook for their long-term health.
"This success is a testament to the dedication and skill of our medical team and the unwavering support of the Kingdom's leadership," said Dr. Al Rabeeah. "It brings us immense joy to see these children given a chance for a better life," he added.
The Saudi conjoined twins program, established in 1990, continues to be a beacon of hope for families worldwide. This landmark surgery not only showcases the Kingdom's advanced medical capabilities but also underscores its commitment to humanitarian aid and medical excellence on a global scale. The program has reviewed cases of 136 twins from 26 countries, and with the successful separation of Ayeesha and Akhizah, the total number of twins separated now stands at 61.