According to the Saudi Press Agency, the complex procedure was carried out by a team of over 20 medical professionals, led by Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and a distinguished pediatric surgeon. This initiative followed directives from the Kingdom's leadership.

The five-hour surgery, divided into five stages, addressed the significant challenge of the twins sharing a liver. Dr. Al Rabeeah's expertise and the team's dedication ensured a smooth operation. The medical team is now closely monitoring the twins' recovery and has a positive outlook for their long-term health.

"This success is a testament to the dedication and skill of our medical team and the unwavering support of the Kingdom's leadership," said Dr. Al Rabeeah. "It brings us immense joy to see these children given a chance for a better life," he added.

Conjoined twins Ayeesha and Akhizah.