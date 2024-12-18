Cairo: The Saudi government has approved a new salary scale for engineering job holders that will take effect in a step hailed as set to make the field more motivating.

The new arrangement, due to go into effect on December 31, was approved by the Cabinet at a meeting that Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman headed in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources said the new pay scale targets employees of government agencies, who hold engineering jobs according to the unified Saudi classification of professions and who obtain a bachelor’s degree in one of the engineering specialisations from Saudi or other recognized universities.

The list of new engineering jobs and salary scale feature an overhaul of the engineering sector marking a career shift for engineers. This shift is based on specific engineering professional categories of the engineer, associate engineer, professional engineer, and consultant engineer in line with the system of practising engineering professions, and professional accreditation from the Saudi Council of Engineers, the ministry added.

The new salary scale, the details of which are not availabe, is bound to create an attractive and stimulating work environment for engineering professionals in the government sector, and boost engineers' professional practice, according to experts.

Commending the step, Saudi Ministry of Human Resources Ahmed Al Rajhi said in an X post: " This will be supportive and empowering for en-gineering personnel in the government sector."

Related regulations highlight the bonuses as well as the conditions for promotions and job benefits that aim to incentivise the work environment.