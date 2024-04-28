Dubai: Saudi Arabia has introduced a new regulation mandating the national dress for government employees as a sign of pride in the country’s identity.

According to the directive, employees of Saudi government agencies must wear the traditional “thobe, ghutra or shemagh” while at work.

Exceptions are made for professions requiring specific attire, such as doctors, engineers and health practitioners.

The regulation applies across all government agencies, with authorities set to provide regular reports on compliance.

Additionally, government institutions emphasise the importance of adhering to decent dress codes and upholding public morals in all official capacities.

What’s thobe, ghutra or shemagh?

Thobe: Also known as a thawb or dishdasha, a thobe is a long robe-like garment worn by men, commonly in Arab countries. It’s typically ankle-length and is often white, although it can come in various colours and styles.

Ghutra: A ghutra, also called kufiya or keffiyeh, is a traditional headdress worn by men. It’s a square-shaped scarf usually made of cotton, typically patterned in red and white or black and white, and often worn folded into a triangle and placed atop the head.