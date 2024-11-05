Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, currently promoting her upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny, recently took a moment to connect with fans through an interactive Q&A session on Instagram. However, one fan’s comment led her to address an issue she often encounters: body shaming.
The comment asked Samantha to "bulk up" a bit, reading, "Please mam gain some weight please go on bulking." In response, Samantha shared a video message with a graceful but firm reply.
“Another weight comment. I saw an entire thread about my weight. If you guys must know, I am on a strict anti-inflammatory diet required for my condition, which prevents me from gaining weight and keeps me within a certain weight bracket,” Samantha explained. Referring to her condition, myositis, she added, “Stop judging people. Let them be, live and let live. Please guys, it’s 2024.”
In her upcoming series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), Samantha takes on an action-packed role in the Indian installment of the global Citadel franchise. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, the Citadel universe spans multiple countries, with each series exploring the story of the spy agency Citadel and its rival, Manticore.
Citadel: Honey Bunny premieres on Prime Video on November 7