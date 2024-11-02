According to Nazaha’s statement, the corruption cases focused primarily on bribery and abuse of power. The investigations led to the questioning of 322 suspects, with some individuals released on bail.

In October alone, Nazaha conducted approximately 1,903 oversight rounds. The authority emphasized its ongoing commitment to monitoring and holding accountable anyone who misuses public funds or abuses their position for personal gain or harm to public interests. Nazaha affirmed that it would enforce the law against violators without leniency.