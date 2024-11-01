Dubai: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in Kuwait has opened electronic registration for the upcoming Hajj season, following a recent warning against unauthorised travel for the pilgrimage.

Registration, which is available from November 3 to November 17, can be completed via an electronic platform with authentication through the ‘My Identity’ application.

The Ministry set several conditions for registration, aiming to prioritise first-time pilgrims and ensure organised participation.

Kuwaiti citizens who have never performed Hajj are eligible to apply, with group sizes limited to three people, including relatives.

Each group may include one expatriate companion, such as a resident spouse or child, as well as a non-citizen companion, like a spouse or mother of a Kuwaiti.

Stateless individuals (Bedouns) who have not previously performed Hajj can also apply, with similar group size limitations. Bedoun applicants may add one resident companion, such as a spouse or mother, as well as one Kuwaiti companion, and must possess a valid security card.

A payment of 750 Kuwaiti dinars is required for each registrant to confirm participation, and transfers between caravans are allowed once, with a deadline of December 31, 2024. Applicants are also permitted to change or replace participants during the registration period.

Registrants will be categorized by age, with those aged 60 and above in the first category, individuals aged 35 to 59 in the second category, and those aged 34 and under in the third category.