Cairo: Saudi prosecutors have announced stringent penalties for those involved in commercial fraud and the sale of counterfeit trademarks.

The kingdom's public prosecution has declared that offenders could face up to one year in prison and fines of up to SR1 million for selling or possessing products with forged, imitated, or unlawfully used trademarks.

These penalties also extend to individuals offering services related to counterfeit goods under Saudi trademark law. The measures are part of a broader initiative to combat counterfeiting, which poses a "serious threat" to the national economy by undermining market confidence and endangering consumers with substandard products, according to a Saudi legal expert.

"The penalties demonstrate the kingdom's commitment to safeguarding intellectual property rights and fostering a fair commercial landscape," said legal advisor Muqrin Al Shuwaiman in an interview with Okaz newspaper.

He emphasized the necessity of increasing "legal awareness" among individuals and businesses about the risks associated with counterfeit products.