NOVI SAD, Serbia: Serbia began a day of mourning on Saturday as the authorities announced that an investigation had been launched after 14 people were killed when a roof collapsed at a train station .

The incident happened early on Friday at the main train station in the northern city of Novi Sad.

Residents lit candles and laid flowers at a makeshift memorial for the victims near the railway station and in the city's main square on Friday, as well as in other towns.

New gatherings were announced for Saturday.

Authorities have said that an investigation has been launched over the incident. Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said on Saturday that "determining responsibility started today".

Dadic told TV Prava that the prosecutor's office would be questioning 20 people on Saturday "starting from the top, people from the ministries, the public company (Serbaia) Railways".

He said that police were seizing documents related to the railway station from the ministry of construction, transport and infrastructure.

The central railway station in Novi Sad underwent three years of renovation that was completed in July.

Serbia Railways said in a statement that the collapsed roof had not been part of the renovations.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed condolences and support for the victims' relatives and vowed to take action.

"Those responsible, I assure you, will be punished," the president said on Friday.