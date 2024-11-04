Dubai: Saudi Arabia has become the first country in the Middle East to implement advanced scientific innovations in road infrastructure, including road-cooling technology and rubberized asphalt, according to Saudi Transport and Logistics Minister Saleh Al Jasser.

Speaking at the 2024 Road Safety and Sustainability Conference, Al Jasser highlighted the Kingdom’s achievements in road development as part of its commitment to sustainability and safety.

Saudi Arabia’s road network is now ranked as the most interconnected globally, a feature that Al Jasser emphasized plays a critical role in sustainable transportation for both individuals and goods.

The use of innovative technologies, he noted, has propelled Saudi Arabia to fourth place on the Quality of Roads Index among G20 countries.