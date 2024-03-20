Cairo: A Saudi initiative has been launched to give away 1 million fast-ending iftar meals on main roads in the kingdom during Ramadan to reduce traffic accidents.
Undertaken by the Saudi National Centre for Responsibilities and Studies and the Saudi Coffee Company Barn’s, the effort is aimed at distributing the meals at traffic signals and road intersections in the cities of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam during Ramadan to curb the pre-iftar accidents.
The initiative is implemented by more than 1,000 volunteers who received training in safety.
Dubbed “Fast-Ending Iftar”, the programme has expanded the distribution points on main roads, according to officials.
“The centre is committed to carrying out the Ramadan Iftar Programme that offers meals to motorists at traffic signals and on roads before the iftar time,” Abdulaziz Al Nasser, the head of the National Centre for Responsibilities and Studies said.
Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fasting during the lunar month of Ramadan that began in the Kingdom on March 11.
Traffic accidents are on the rise prior to iftar time, according to studies.
The Saudi General Authority for Roads has recently cited a 27 per cent rise in deaths resulting from pre-iftar traffic accidents.
In addition, the government agency said fatalities resulting from road crashes increase by 10 per cent before the call to Fajr (dawn) prayer in Ramadan. Muslims prepare for the day-long fast by having a pre-dawn meal called suhur.