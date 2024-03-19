Dubai: Two students from Umm Al Qura University were killed, and several sustained injuries in a horrific traffic accident on the Fourth Ring Road in Mecca on Monday.
The crash involved a bus carrying female students from the university’s Al Zahir branch.
Eyewitness accounts and social media reports said that the bus belonged to a private company tasked with transporting female students.
The accident has sparked calls from parents for stricter adherence to traffic and safety regulations by bus drivers to prevent such tragedies.
In the wake of the tragedy, Umm Al Qura University extended its condolences, expressing profound sorrow for the loss of their students and wishing a prompt recovery for the injured.