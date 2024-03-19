Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s has announced that anyone caught transporting passengers without a proper permit will be slapped with SR5,000 fine.
The move aims to enforce regulations and enhance the quality of transportation services across the kingdom, Transport General Authority (TGA) has said.
To encourage compliance with regulations, the TGA urged unlicensed carriers to affiliate with authorised companies.
Incentives and support programmes are available for those who choose to operate within the legal framework, ensuring the provision of safe and reliable transportation services.
In collaboration with various government entities, including the Ministry of Interior, the Pilgrim Experience Program, the Public Prosecution, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and MATARAT Holding Company, the TGA has launched the #DontrideWithNonLicensed campaign.
This initiative seeks to raise awareness about the importance of utilising licensed carriers and promoting secure transportation options to and from Saudi Arabia’s airports.
Travellers at airports including King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah have access to a wide range of regulated transport options, including nearly 2,000 taxis, over 55 car rental offices, public transport buses, licensed passenger transport applications and the Haramain High-Speed Railway.
Licensed transportation companies offer advanced services to enhance the travel experience, such as electronic payment methods and real-time trip tracking.