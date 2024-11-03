The system will detect offences such as motorists not wearing seat belts or using mobile phones while driving, which are major contributors to traffic accidents.

The Kuwaiti General Traffic Department stated that this initiative is part of their efforts to improve safety rates on roads and decrease the number of accidents. They are keen to develop traffic systems in the country of 4.9 million people and keep pace with the latest technological advancements by utilizing artificial intelligence.

Kuwait is set to adopt a new traffic law that will impose hefty fines to curb reckless driving and enhance road safety. The current traffic law has been in effect since 1976. On average, about 300 traffic accidents are recorded daily in Kuwait, with 90 per cent attributed to distractions such as mobile phone use, recklessness, and excessive speeding, according to Maj. Gen. Yousef Al Khadda, the assistant undersecretary for traffic at the Ministry of Interior.

Under the new law, the fine for using a mobile phone while driving will increase from KD5 (Dh60) to KD75, while the penalty for not wearing a seat belt will triple to KD30. The fine for reckless driving will also rise significantly from KD30 to KD150.