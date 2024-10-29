Dubai: Traffic congestion in Kuwait has decreased by 30 per cent since the implementation of "flexible working hours" across 24 government agencies last year, according to recent govern-ment estimates.

Building on this progress, a coalition of nine government agencies is working to find permanent solutions to the country’s persistent traffic issues.

The Council of Ministers has tasked these agencies, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Public Works, and others, to coordinate efforts to permanently resolve the traffic problem.

A final report detailing a plan of action, measures taken, and an implementation timeline is ex-pected by February 2025.

Sources also anticipate that the introduction of an evening shift system early next year will fur-ther alleviate congestion, while relevant agencies continue to explore strategies.

Among the ideas under consideration are assigning new employees based on residential locations, identifying roles that could adopt remote work, and encouraging students to use school buses.