Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman launched the second phase of Prince Mohammad bin Salman Project for Historical Mosques Renovation. The comprehensive project targets the renovation of 130 historical mosques in various regions of the Kingdom.
The project will see the renovation of 30 historical mosques across 13 provinces of the Kingdom, six mosques in the Riyadh region, five mosques in Mecca region, four in Medina and three in the Asir. It also includes two mosques each in the Eastern Province, Al Jouf and Jazan regions, and one each in the Northern Border Region, Tabuk, Al Baha, Najran, Hail, and Al Qassim regions.
The mosques were selected for renovated on grounds of their historical and heritage significance: They are related to either the Prophet’s biography or the Islamic caliphate or the history of Saudi Arabia.
The first phase was launched in 2018, which included the renovation and development of 30 historical mosques in 10 provinces at a cost of 50 million riyals with a total capacity for around 4,400 worshipers.
The project is aimed at renovating historical mosques, restoring the urban originality of historical mosques; highlighting the cultural dimension of Saudi Arabia, and enhancing the religious and cultural status of historical mosques.
This contributes to highlighting the cultural and civilizational dimension of Saudi Arabia that focuses on the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by preserving the original urban characteristics and benefiting from them in developing the design of modern mosques.