Muslim pilgrims arrive at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah prior to the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca. Saudi Arabia welcomed its first batch of hajj pilgrims since before the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted authorities to sharply restrict the annual ritual.
Image Credit: AFP
Muslim pilgrims arrive at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah. One of the five pillars of Islam, the Hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims who have the means at least once in their lives.
Image Credit: AFP
Usually one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, about 2.5 million people participated in 2019.
Image Credit: AFP
But after the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Saudi authorities announced they would only let 1,000 pilgrims take part. Above, muslim pilgrims go through passport control upon their arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah.
Image Credit: AFP
The following year, they increased the total to 60,000 fully vaccinated Saudi citizens and residents chosen through a lottery.
Image Credit: AFP
Barring overseas pilgrims caused deep disappointment among Muslims worldwide, who typically save for years to take part.
Image Credit: AFP
In April, the kingdom announced it would permit one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year’s Hajj, which will take place in July.
Image Credit: AFP
The Hajj consists of a series of religious rites that are completed over five days in Islam’s holiest city, Mecca, and surrounding areas of western Saudi Arabia. Above, a pilgrim is embraced by her relative before leaving for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Srinagar as the first batch of 145 pilgrims from Kashmir left for Jeddah after a gap of two years when the pilgrimage was held in a limited manner in Saudi Arabia due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
Before the pandemic, Muslim pilgrimages were major revenue earners for the kingdom, bringing in about $12 billion annually.
Image Credit: Mohammad Amin War
A Hajj pilgrim hugs her family member as she leaves for her pilgrimage to Mecca, in Srinagar on Sunday.
Image Credit: Imran Nissar
This year’s pilgrimage will be limited to vaccinated Muslims under age 65, the Hajj ministry has said.
Image Credit: AFP
Those coming from outside Saudi Arabia, who must apply for Hajj visas, are required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours of travel. Above, Indonesian pilgrims prepare to depart from Juanda International Airport in Surabaya.
Image Credit: AFP