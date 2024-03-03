Dubai: A team at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in Riyadh has successfully separated Nigerian conjoined twins Hassana and Hasina.
After arriving in Riyadh on October 31 last year, the twins underwent extensive examinations that revealed critical shared areas in the lower abdomen, pelvis, lower spine, and lower spinal nerves.
The daunting 16.5-hour procedure, executed by a team of 39 specialists, signifies the 60th successful separation conducted under Saudi Arabia’s conjoined twin separation programme.
For over three decades, this initiative has extended its support to 135 conjoined twins from 25 different countries, exemplifying the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to global medical and humanitarian leadership.
Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Adviser to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), commended the surgery as a testament to Saudi Arabia’s advancements in healthcare.
The successful operation not only brings hope to the twins’ family but also underscores the Kingdom’s dedication to positively impacting the lives of those in need worldwide. The parents of Hassana and Hasina have expressed profound gratitude to the Saudi leadership and the dedicated medical team for their life-altering intervention.
However, in a tragic turn of events, the Saudi pilot, Fahd Al Hussein, who transported the twins from Nigeria, died following a traffic accident in Riyadh earlier this January.
Al Hussein was celebrated for his humanitarian contributions, particularly in medical evacuation, having played a crucial role in the logistical aspects of the twins’ journey to Saudi Arabia.