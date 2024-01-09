The brothers are best known for their portrayal of Fred Weasley (James) and George Weasley (Oliver) in the film adaptations of the Harry Potter book series by J K Rowling. James and Oliver will join the convention on Saturday February 10 and Sunday February 11.

The actors rose to fame after their memorable performance in the Harry Potter film series, roles which they earned after allegedly skipping school to audition for the first Harry Potter film. The Phelps twins became quite popular with the fans throughout the franchise due to their quirkiness and fun-studded scenes, as they brought both Fred and George to life with their pranks, adventures and love for Quidditch.

Star-studded lineup

The Phelps brothers will be joining Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy, 'The Straw Hat Pirates' Captain, Monkey D Luffy, from Netflix's Live Action hit series, 'One Piece'; Frank Welker, the voice behind 'Transformers’ Megatron, Garfield and Scooby Doo; Peter Cullen, the voice actor behind Optimus Prime, the protagonist of 'Transformer's; Temuera Morrison, the Star Wars icon who has played both Boba Fett and Jango Fett; and Troy Baker, the American voice actor and musician, best known for his role as Joel in 'The Last of Us' video game. The line-up will also include comic creators Mark Brooks, Carlo Pagulayan, Stephen Segovia, and Steve McNiven.

The convention will offer several attractions – ranging from Meet the Stars, where visitors can meet celebrities and create memories of a lifetime; the Comic Creators’ Club, where avid fans can get commissions; the Artist Alley featuring local and regional emerging and established artist’s showcasing and selling their latest work; the Gaming Arena, where enthusiasts can level up and battle it out in various tournaments and daily challenges; the Main Stage, which will host celebrity panels, interviews, community sessions and fan screenings; the Festival Plaza, where visitors will get to enjoy live entertainment, music, activities, and F&B; and the Japanese Village that is making its debut in 2024, which will bring a taste of Japan to Abu Dhabi with traditional experiences including Yukata tryouts, origami, calligraphy and live performances.