Washington: At least two people were killed Monday in a school shooting in the northern US state of Wisconsin, officials said, with the suspected shooter, a student, also found dead.

Shon Barnes, police chief in the state capital Madison, told a press briefing that three people had died at the Abundant Life Christian School, a private Christian school with about 400 students.

That figure included a minor who was suspected to have carried out the shooting, Barnes said.

Seven people were transported to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life threatening, he said.

A spokeswoman during the briefing gave a revised figure of five dead and five injured, but the police department later clarified that those figures were not correct.

Police were alerted to the shooting shortly before 11:00 am (1700 GMT).

Responding officers "located a juvenile who they believe was responsible for this, deceased in the building," Barnes said.

The White House said that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting, while Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said he was "closely monitoring the incident."