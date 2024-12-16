Moscow: At least one person died after a Russian tanker ran aground in a Black Sea storm, while another ship also sustained damage, authorities said.

A dozen crew members were evacuated from the Volgoneft 212 in the Kerch Strait, which separates mainland Russia from occupied Crimea, according to the Emergency Situations Ministry. The second vessel, the Volgoneft 239, has a crew of 14, the ministry said on Telegram on Sunday. They remain on board, state television reported.

President Vladimir Putin ordered Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev to head a working group to organise rescue work and deal with a fuel spill, the Kremlin said on Telegram. Prosecutors said they have opened cases into the incident.The tankers, transporting thousands of tonnes of fuel oil, were both damaged in a storm

Specialists are assessing a slick that has formed in the area, while helicopters and tugs boats have been dispatched to the scene, according to state television. It showed footage of the detached bow of a ship sinking into the sea.