Trump says US to launch land strikes against Mexico drug cartels

Announcement follows a series of maritime attacks in the eastern Pacific and Caribbean
United States President Donald Trump signalled a major potential escalation in US anti-drug operations by announcing that the US will begin conducting "land strikes" against drug cartels, particularly in Mexico, following a series of maritime attacks in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.
Speaking in an interview on Fox News with broadcaster Sean Hannity, Trump said: "We've knocked out 97 percent of the drugs coming in by water, and we are gonna start now hitting land, with regard to the cartels."
He also asserted bluntly: "The cartels are running Mexico", but provided no further operational details on the planned strikes.
Trump’s remarks follow the surprise capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro by US forces over the weekend, a culmination of months of mounting US military and economic pressure on the leftist leader.
The president’s administration has justified its actions as part of an aggressive campaign against narcotics trafficking and cartel networks across the Western Hemisphere.
Since September 2025, US forces have carried out more than 100 strikes on alleged drug-carrying boats in international waters in both the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean under what officials describe as broader counternarcotics operations.
However, Trump’s suggestion of striking cartels on Mexican soil would represent a significant escalation, raising questions about sovereignty and international law.
Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum has repeatedly rejected foreign military intervention, affirming that “it’s not going to happen” and emphasizing Mexico’s right to operate within its own territory.
The left-wing interim government in Caracas has also condemned U.S. strikes as a threat to regional stability, highlighting growing diplomatic tensions across the Americas.
Details on the timing, scope, and authorisation of any land operations remain unclear, but Trump’s comments mark a stark departure from traditional U.S. counternarcotics policy and suggest a more assertive regional posture, according to Newsweek.
In September, Mexico and the US agreed to increase cooperation to combat criminal organizations involved in the international drug trade, a key demand from President Donald Trump for the Latin American nation.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox