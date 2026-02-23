Embassy urges Indians to shelter in place after cartel clashes spread
Dubai: Indian nationals in several parts of Mexico have been urged to remain indoors after violent clashes linked to a major cartel operation triggered widespread unrest, road blockades and security risks across multiple states.
The Embassy of India in Mexico issued the advisory on Monday following escalating violence after the killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
The warning applies to Indian citizens in Jalisco state, including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala and Guadalajara, as well as areas of Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon.
Authorities urged citizens to avoid travel and remain alert while monitoring official updates.
“Actions to Take. Avoid areas around law enforcement activity. Be aware of your surroundings. Seek shelter and minimise unnecessary movements outside your shelter. Monitor local media for updates. Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency call 911. Avoid crowds. Keep family and friends advised of your location and well being via phone, text and social media,” the embassy said.
The embassy also asked nationals requiring assistance to contact its emergency helpline.
Violence erupted after Mexican military forces launched an operation in the town of Tapalpa targeting Oseguera Cervantes, one of the country’s most wanted cartel leaders.
Authorities said cartel members exchanged gunfire with security forces during the raid, resulting in multiple casualties. Oseguera Cervantes later died from injuries while being transported to Mexico City.
The operation sparked coordinated retaliation across several states, including burning vehicles, blocked highways and clashes with authorities, according to local officials.
Jalisco’s governor declared a code red emergency, suspended public transport and urged residents to remain indoors while security forces worked to stabilise the situation.
The Jalisco New Generation Cartel ranks among Mexico’s most powerful criminal organisations and plays a major role in drug trafficking into the US.
US authorities had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to Oseguera Cervantes’ capture.
- With inputs from ANI.