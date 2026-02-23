'New Generation' drug cartel leader Oseguera dies after raid in Jalisco
The powerful drug cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera died Sunday of wounds suffered in a raid by security forces, the army said.
The head of the Jalisco New Generation cartel was wounded during the raid in the town of Tapalpa in Jalisco state and died while being flown to Mexico City, the army said in a statement that confirmed news reports of his death.
The state is the base of the cartel known for trafficking huge quantities of fentanyl and other drugs to the United States.
During the operation, troops came under fire and killed four people at the location. Three more people, including Cervantes were wounded and later died, the statement said.
Two others were arrested and armored vehicles, rocket launchers and other arms were seized. Three members of the armed forces were wounded and receiving medical treatment.
The US Embassy in Mexico said on X that the operation was carried out by Mexican special forces “within the framework of bilateral cooperation, with US authorities providing complementary intelligence.”
The killing of the powerful drug lord set off several hours of roadblocks with burning vehicles in Jalisco and other states.
Such tactics are commonly used by the cartels to block military operations. Jalisco cancelled school in the state for Monday.
Videos circulating on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing over the tourist city of Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco, and people sprinting through the airport of the state’s capital in panic.
On Sunday afternoon, Air Canada announced it was suspending flights to Puerto Vallarta “due to an ongoing security situation” and advised customers not to go to their airport.