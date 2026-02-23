GOLD/FOREX
Travel advisory: Flights halted, shelter alert issued after cartel leader killed in Mexico

Violence after cartel raid disrupts flights and triggers US shelter alert

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
This aerial view shows a burned bus and car, allegedly set on fire by organised crime groups in response to an operation to arrest a high-priority security target, on a highway near Acatlan de Juarez, Jalisco state, Mexico on February 22, 2026.
AFP
AFP

Dubai: Airlines halted operations and issued travel waivers after violent clashes erupted in western Mexico following a military operation that killed one of the country’s most powerful cartel leaders, triggering widespread disruption and security alerts for civilians and travellers.

Southwest and Alaska Airlines cancelled flights to and from Puerto Vallarta, while Delta Air Lines offered waivers for passengers travelling to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara. Air Canada temporarily suspended operations at Puerto Vallarta airport, citing what it described as an “ongoing security situation.”

Several US and Canadian carriers later confirmed broader cancellations affecting routes to Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Manzanillo, with some aircraft forced to turn back mid-flight due to safety concerns.

Shelter warning issued

The US State Department urged American citizens in multiple Mexican states to remain indoors amid escalating violence and road blockades.

“Due to ongoing, widespread security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity in many areas of Mexico, US citizens should shelter in place until further notice,” the department’s consular affairs section said in a security alert.

Authorities said disruptions spread beyond one region, with blockades affecting highways, airport access routes and transport links across several states.

Military operation triggers unrest

The unrest followed a security raid that targeted Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Mexico’s defence ministry said he was wounded during an operation in the town of Tapalpa and died while being transported to Mexico City.

The operation prompted cartel members to erect roadblocks using burning vehicles, a tactic commonly used to hinder military movements. Authorities reported that troops came under fire during the raid, leaving four individuals dead at the scene and three others, including Oseguera Cervantes, later succumbing to injuries. Three soldiers were wounded, while two suspects were arrested and heavy weapons were seized.

Transport paralysis and panic

Jalisco’s governor declared a code red emergency, suspended public transport and urged residents to remain indoors while security forces moved to contain the situation.

Videos circulating online showed smoke rising near Puerto Vallarta and passengers running inside airport terminals amid confusion, while similar disruptions were reported in Reynosa near the US border.

In February 2025, US authorities designated the cartel a foreign terrorist organisation, citing its involvement in drug trafficking, extortion, migrant smuggling and weapons distribution.

The killing of its leader has heightened fears of retaliatory violence, raising fresh concerns over security risks for residents, travellers and cross-border operations in affected regions.

- With inputs from AFP.


Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
