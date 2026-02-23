The unrest followed a security raid that targeted Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Mexico’s defence ministry said he was wounded during an operation in the town of Tapalpa and died while being transported to Mexico City.

The operation prompted cartel members to erect roadblocks using burning vehicles, a tactic commonly used to hinder military movements. Authorities reported that troops came under fire during the raid, leaving four individuals dead at the scene and three others, including Oseguera Cervantes, later succumbing to injuries. Three soldiers were wounded, while two suspects were arrested and heavy weapons were seized.

