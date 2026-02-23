Violence after cartel raid disrupts flights and triggers US shelter alert
Dubai: Airlines halted operations and issued travel waivers after violent clashes erupted in western Mexico following a military operation that killed one of the country’s most powerful cartel leaders, triggering widespread disruption and security alerts for civilians and travellers.
Southwest and Alaska Airlines cancelled flights to and from Puerto Vallarta, while Delta Air Lines offered waivers for passengers travelling to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara. Air Canada temporarily suspended operations at Puerto Vallarta airport, citing what it described as an “ongoing security situation.”
Several US and Canadian carriers later confirmed broader cancellations affecting routes to Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Manzanillo, with some aircraft forced to turn back mid-flight due to safety concerns.
The US State Department urged American citizens in multiple Mexican states to remain indoors amid escalating violence and road blockades.
“Due to ongoing, widespread security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity in many areas of Mexico, US citizens should shelter in place until further notice,” the department’s consular affairs section said in a security alert.
Authorities said disruptions spread beyond one region, with blockades affecting highways, airport access routes and transport links across several states.
The unrest followed a security raid that targeted Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Mexico’s defence ministry said he was wounded during an operation in the town of Tapalpa and died while being transported to Mexico City.
The operation prompted cartel members to erect roadblocks using burning vehicles, a tactic commonly used to hinder military movements. Authorities reported that troops came under fire during the raid, leaving four individuals dead at the scene and three others, including Oseguera Cervantes, later succumbing to injuries. Three soldiers were wounded, while two suspects were arrested and heavy weapons were seized.
Jalisco’s governor declared a code red emergency, suspended public transport and urged residents to remain indoors while security forces moved to contain the situation.
Videos circulating online showed smoke rising near Puerto Vallarta and passengers running inside airport terminals amid confusion, while similar disruptions were reported in Reynosa near the US border.
In February 2025, US authorities designated the cartel a foreign terrorist organisation, citing its involvement in drug trafficking, extortion, migrant smuggling and weapons distribution.
The killing of its leader has heightened fears of retaliatory violence, raising fresh concerns over security risks for residents, travellers and cross-border operations in affected regions.
