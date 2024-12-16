OpenAI is rolling out a search product to all users of its chatbot ChatGPT beginning on Monday, escalating its rivalry with Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

The product, called ChatGPT Search, will be available to any user who is logged in with an account for the chatbot across the company's mobile apps and website, the artificial intelligence startup announced at an event Monday. OpenAI previously made the search option available to paid subscribers.

Following the viral success of ChatGPT in late 2022, tech companies raced to incorporate generative AI into a long list of services, including online search. OpenAI-backer Microsoft Corp. and Google have overhauled their search products to include more conversational AI features.

As part of the expanded rollout, OpenAI users will be able to make the feature their default search engine via their web browser, the company said. OpenAI also demonstrated a new option that will let users ask questions "- such as about activities to do in Zurich before Christmas "- and have the chatbot respond verbally.