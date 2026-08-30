GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Funeral of Norway's late King Harald set for September 9: palace

King Harald V of Norway died Friday morning aged 89

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A staff member sets up a table displaying a portrait of the late King Harald V of Norway inside Oslo City Hall in Oslo on August 29, 2026, for members of the public wishing to sign condolence books following his passing.
A staff member sets up a table displaying a portrait of the late King Harald V of Norway inside Oslo City Hall in Oslo on August 29, 2026, for members of the public wishing to sign condolence books following his passing.
AFP

The funeral for Norway's late King Harald, will be held on September 9, the royal palace announced on Sunday.

Presiding Bishop of the Church of Norway Olav Fykse Tveit will lead next Wednesday's funeral ceremony in Oslo Cathedral from 1pm, the palace added.

King Harald V of Norway, who died Friday morning aged 89, enjoyed massive support despite the slew of scandals that dogged his family in the final stretch of his 35-year reign.

Just before the funeral announcement, the palace said the king's casket, which was moved from the hospital to the Royal Palace's Red Salon Friday evening, would be moved to the palace's chapel on Monday afternoon.

Then from 2pm (1200 GMT) on Tuesday, members of the public "who wish may walk slowly past the casket to say farewell to King Harald" until the day before his funeral.

Norway's new king, Haakon VIII, will also swear an oath of allegiance in parliament on Tuesday.

Harald was widely seen as the embodiment of an open and tolerant Norway. He was praised for leading a monarchy that was modern and modest.

But he faced mounting health problems in his final years, forcing him to scale back his official schedule.

The past year has been a turbulent one for the Norwegian royal family.

King Haakon's wife Mette-Marit is under scrutiny for her ties to the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

And in June, Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Hoiby, was sentenced to four years in prison for two rapes, a sentence he is appealing.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Palace confirms the death of the country's monarch at Oslo University Hospital.

King Harald of Norway dies at 89, ending 35-year reign

3m read
Norway's King Harald, 89, in serious condition: palace

Norway's King Harald, 89, in serious condition: palace

1m read
King Harald V of Norway

Norway’s King Harald V suffers health setback

2m read
Harald, who turned 89 in February, is Europe’s oldest living monarch and has reigned since 1991.

Europe’s oldest monarch admitted to hospital in Norway

1m read