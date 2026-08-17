King Harald will take two weeks’ sick leave as Crown Prince Haakon serves as regent
Dubai: Europe’s oldest monarch has been admitted to hospital after a medical examination, with Norway’s King Harald V requiring treatment for fluid retention linked to medication for a blood disorder, the Royal Palace said on Monday.
The 89-year-old was admitted to Rikshospitalet in Oslo after an examination. The palace said Harald had been treated with cortisone in recent weeks for haemolytic anaemia, and that the treatment had caused fluid to accumulate in his body.
The king will take two weeks of sick leave, with Crown Prince Haakon serving as regent during his absence. The palace said it would later clarify how the leave would affect the royal family’s official programme.
Haemolytic anaemia is a condition in which red blood cells are destroyed faster than the body can replace them, potentially leading to anaemia.
Harald, who turned 89 in February, is Europe’s oldest living monarch and has reigned since 1991.
The king has faced several health problems in recent years. In 2024, he was fitted with a permanent pacemaker after falling ill during a private trip to Malaysia, and the palace later said he would permanently reduce the number and scope of his official engagements.
Despite his health difficulties, Harald has repeatedly ruled out abdication.