Nigerian Monarch tells AIM Congress, 'No Kingdom survives by standing alone'

Olu of Warri draws on five centuries of history to make the case partnership
Speaking on the day two of AIM Congress 2026 in Dubai, the ruler of Nigeria's Warri Kingdom delivered an address that moved between royal history, tribal reconciliation, and a direct appeal for deeper partnership between Africa and the UAE.
Ogiame Atuwatse III, the 21st Olu of Warri and custodian of the Itsekiri people's cultural heritage in Nigeria's Niger Delta, addressed the crowd with a traditional greeting before addressing Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and the assembled delegates.
"No kingdom survives by standing alone," the Olu said, recalling the historical story of a Warri Prince who traveled to Coimbra, Portugal, illustrating how external engagements enriched a kingdom.
Dressed in traditional attire, the Olu described his kingdom as home to several tribal communities each carrying its own history and, in some cases, unresolved grievances. He highlighted the kingdom's first annual Warri Unity Games, held last month, which brought rival tribes with histories of conflict against each other, together for a game of football, tug of war, and paintball, pitting communities.
"We gave them guns. They shot at each other. Everyone had a wonderful time," he told the audience, adding pointedly that "nobody died." The Olu's own community finished third in the tournament that the king himself hosted, proving that “what unites the kingdom is stronger than what divides it”.
His speech emphasised the vision of the African countries and how they want to be seen on the Global stage. Among African delegates in the audience, the message appeared to resonate with several who were seen nodding and smiling as the Olu spoke, visibly moved to see their continent represented at a global forum through a message of dignity and shared values.
The Olu praised the UAE's decision to establish tolerance and coexistence as a formal ministry, calling it "one of the defining government choices of our time", and credited the Global Tolerance Alliance for extending that model globally. He argued that Africa brings to the table centuries of experience in coexistence and called for partnerships that let such lessons "travel and compound".
"People who can live together can build together, and people who can build together can change the world," he told delegates. He ended his speech with well wishes for the UAE, stating that UAE’s structural approach with Africa’s historical wisdom can together build ‘a better world’.
Furthermore, AIM Congress 2026 witnessed roundtables, Memorandum of Understandings and chamber talks aimed at widening opportunities to strengthen international trade relationships.