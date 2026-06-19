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Norway's parliament breaks out in rowing chant to support football team

Lawmakers turn parliament into a stadium as they back Norway's World Cup campaign

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Dubai: Norway's parliament briefly swapped politics for football as lawmakers broke into a spirited rowing chant to support the national team competing at the FIFA World Cup.

During a session at the Stortinget, Norway's parliament, MPs chanted “Ror! Ror! Ror!” — Norwegian for “Row! Row! Row!” — while making synchronized rowing motions from their seats. The unusual display of enthusiasm quickly drew attention on social media, with many praising the lawmakers for showing national unity and sporting pride.

The chant is a popular rallying cry among Norwegian football fans and has become closely associated with the national team's recent success. The light-hearted moment highlighted the excitement surrounding Norway's World Cup campaign and reflected the country's growing optimism about the team's chances on the global stage.

While parliamentary debates are usually serious affairs, the brief celebration demonstrated how sport can bring people together across political divides, even inside the nation's highest legislative chamber.

Video: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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