Dubai: Norway's parliament briefly swapped politics for football as lawmakers broke into a spirited rowing chant to support the national team competing at the FIFA World Cup.

During a session at the Stortinget, Norway's parliament, MPs chanted “Ror! Ror! Ror!” — Norwegian for “Row! Row! Row!” — while making synchronized rowing motions from their seats. The unusual display of enthusiasm quickly drew attention on social media, with many praising the lawmakers for showing national unity and sporting pride.

The chant is a popular rallying cry among Norwegian football fans and has become closely associated with the national team's recent success. The light-hearted moment highlighted the excitement surrounding Norway's World Cup campaign and reflected the country's growing optimism about the team's chances on the global stage.

While parliamentary debates are usually serious affairs, the brief celebration demonstrated how sport can bring people together across political divides, even inside the nation's highest legislative chamber.

Video: AFP