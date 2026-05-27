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Norway's Queen Sonja, 88, in hospital with heart trouble

She was placed on sick leave on Sunday

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AFP
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Queen Sonja of Norway on April 23, 2026.
Queen Sonja of Norway on April 23, 2026.
AFP

Norway's 88-year-old Queen Sonja was taken to hospital on Wednesday with heart problems, the royal palace said in a statement.

Sonja, who was fitted with a pacemaker in January after experiencing a rapid and irregular heartbeat while on a skiing trip, was placed on sick leave on Sunday.

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She was admitted to hospital in the capital, Oslo, on Wednesday for the same condition and was expected to stay there under observation for several days, the palace said.

According to Norwegian media, the queen's husband, King Harald, 89, will continue his scheduled visit to the provinces as planned.

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