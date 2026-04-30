Sarah Jessica Parker, Anna Wintour join Queen Camilla for star-studded NYC literary evening

Camilla, 78, turned the page, quite literally, at the New York Public Library, hosting a star-studded celebration of literature and her initiative, The Queen’s Reading Room. Among the book-loving crowd: Sarah Jessica Parker, who reunited with the Queen after their recent London encounter (yes, the one with the now-famous curtsy). Parker spoke warmly about the power of reading, praising Camilla’s commitment to spotlighting stories that shape empathy and curiosity.