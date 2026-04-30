Sarah Jessica Parker, Anna Wintour join Queen Camilla for star-studded NYC literary evening

Queen Camilla also presented the library with a missing Winnie-the-Pooh companion
In a city that never sleeps, the royals briefly hit pause on togetherness. King Charles III and Queen Camilla split up in New York, each heading off to champion causes close to their hearts after a joint visit to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum on April 29.
Camilla, 78, turned the page, quite literally, at the New York Public Library, hosting a star-studded celebration of literature and her initiative, The Queen’s Reading Room. Among the book-loving crowd: Sarah Jessica Parker, who reunited with the Queen after their recent London encounter (yes, the one with the now-famous curtsy). Parker spoke warmly about the power of reading, praising Camilla’s commitment to spotlighting stories that shape empathy and curiosity.
Parker told reporters at the New York event, according to People, "Every time you shine a spotlight on reading and the relationship between a reader and a book and how it changes lives and enriches lives and cultivates empathy and curiosity, I’m so grateful. And for Her Majesty, it means a great deal."
The literary soirée drew a chic guest list, including Anna Wintour and Jenna Bush Hager, the latter describing the Queen as 'very funny and clever'—and refreshingly passionate about getting kids back into books.
In a moment straight out of a storybook, Camilla also presented the library with a missing Winnie-the-Pooh companion: A stuffed Roo, finally reunited with Kanga.
Meanwhile, across town in Harlem, Charles, 77, visited grassroots urban farming initiative supporting young people facing food insecurity. The stop brought two of his long-standing priorities: sustainability and youth empowerment.
The day will wrap with a reception celebrating the impact of The King’s Trust in the US., capping off the New York leg of the couple’s four-day visit.
Before the Big Apple, the royal itinerary took them through Washington, D.C., where they met Donald Trump and Melania Trump, attended a White House state dinner, and saw Charles make history with a rare address to Congress, following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II.
Next stop: Virginia, where the royal duo will trade formal receptions for something a little more relaxed, a community visit and a 'block party' marking America’s 250th birthday.