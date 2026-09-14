Al Tayer affirmed that organising the RailX Dubai Conference and Exhibition reflects the vision of the wise leadership to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and shaping the future. It also highlights the strategic importance of rail and mobility in supporting economic growth, guiding urban development, strengthening connectivity between cities and markets, and enhancing quality of life for residents and visitors. The event builds on Dubai’s distinguished track record in developing strategic rail and smart mobility projects, foremost among them Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, alongside autonomous mobility initiatives, the Aerial Taxi and intelligent transport systems. These projects have further strengthened Dubai’s role in developing and deploying advanced technologies within an integrated urban environment.