Event expected to attract over 5,000 participants, 60 exhibitors, and 70 speakers
Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will organise the inaugural edition of the RailX Dubai Conference and Exhibition, focused on rail and mobility, from May 31 to June 2, 2027 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Held under the theme “Building the Future of Rail and Mobility”, the event is expected to attract more than 5,000 participants, over 60 exhibitors from international companies and organisations, and more than 70 speakers, including government officials, decision-makers, industry leaders, experts and specialists. It will serve as an international forum to explore the transformations underway in the rail industry and shape new directions that advance the integration and sustainability of mobility systems.
The announcement came during a press conference held by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, in the presence of the representative of first organizing partner Mr. Deng Wei, Commercial Director for Middle East Region of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) (CRRC) Abdul Mohsen Kalbat, CEO of Rail Agency; Moaza Almarri, CEO of Executive Affairs Sector and Chair of the Organising Committee; and a number of RTA directors.
Al Tayer affirmed that organising the RailX Dubai Conference and Exhibition reflects the vision of the wise leadership to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and shaping the future. It also highlights the strategic importance of rail and mobility in supporting economic growth, guiding urban development, strengthening connectivity between cities and markets, and enhancing quality of life for residents and visitors. The event builds on Dubai’s distinguished track record in developing strategic rail and smart mobility projects, foremost among them Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, alongside autonomous mobility initiatives, the Aerial Taxi and intelligent transport systems. These projects have further strengthened Dubai’s role in developing and deploying advanced technologies within an integrated urban environment.
Al Tayer said: “The conference will reinforce Dubai's strategic position as a link between East and West and a gateway connecting global markets, and a hub for shaping the future of mobility. It will draw on the experience of countries with long-established rail systems, particularly European countries and Japan, alongside countries that have achieved rapid progress in the sector, such as China and Singapore, as well as other leading global markets.
“RailX Dubai will also bring together decision-makers, industry leaders, experts, investors and specialised companies on an integrated platform spanning policy, planning, investment, technology, implementation, operations and customer service. The conference will explore the future of rail and mobility, advance policies and systems, stimulate investment and innovation, broaden opportunities for public-private partnerships, promote the exchange of best practices, and establish a sustainable international platform that evolves and attracts wider participation with each successive edition.”
Al Tayer added: “RailX stands out for its comprehensive scope, covering the full spectrum of activities across the rail industry and mobility systems — from policy and strategy development, through planning, design, financing, implementation and operations, to future technologies and customer service. The conference is structured around five key themes: Reach, Advance, Invest, Link, and Customer Experience. Together, they form an interconnected framework for building a more efficient, resilient and sustainable future for the rail and mobility sector.”
Al Tayer affirmed that rail networks and modern mobility systems are key drivers of economic growth, supporting urban development, connecting communities and markets, advancing sustainability and global competitiveness, and enhancing quality of life in cities. He noted that rail forms the backbone of mass transit systems. Dubai Metro, for example, accounts for 40 per cent of total public transport ridership in the emirate and has carried nearly three billion riders since operations began on Sep 9, 2009.
He said: “RTA is currently implementing the Dubai Metro Blue Line project, while the tender for the Dubai Metro Gold Line project is scheduled to be issued by the end of this year. The two projects have a combined estimated cost of approximately Dh55 billion. Upon completion of the Blue Line in 2029 and the Gold Line in 2032, Dubai Metro network will expand from 90km today to 162 km, an overall increase of 80 per cent.
“Dubai Metro projects are delivered to the highest international standards, according to clear plans and precise timelines. Their implementation is overseen by Emirati engineers and experts working alongside engineers from around the world, whose combined experience exceeds 2,500 years.”
The conference agenda is structured around five strategic themes that shape the future of rail and integrated mobility. Together, they span the rail and mobility ecosystem, linking infrastructure with investment, technology, urban development and quality of life.
The first theme, REACH, focuses on strengthening connectivity across the GCC, the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, and on the role of international economic corridors, high-speed rail and intercity rail in supporting the movement of people and goods and facilitating trade. It also addresses interoperability, cross-border connectivity and opportunities in emerging markets.
The second theme, ADVANCE, highlights artificial intelligence, automation, predictive maintenance, digital twins, data, cybersecurity, intelligent transport systems, electrification and next-generation technologies, and their role in enhancing rail network reliability, safety and operational performance.
The third theme, INVEST, examines public-private partnership models, innovative financing, sovereign capital, green bonds and sukuk, project bankability, land value capture, transit-oriented development, and modern delivery models for major projects.
The fourth theme, LINK, explores national and urban transport strategies, multimodal integration, network planning, resilient infrastructure, regulatory frameworks and governance, supporting the development of connected cities capable of adapting to future change.
The fifth theme, X-PERIENCE, focuses on service quality, ease of access to stations as integrated urban destinations, place curation around public transport networks, smart and sustainable cities, Mobility as a Service (MaaS), and solutions that make the customer journey easier and more connected.
The conference covers both passenger transport and freight and logistics within an integrated framework that highlights the pivotal role of rail in connecting cities, people and markets, supporting trade and supply chains, and driving economic development.
Passenger transport discussions will cover metro and intercity rail networks, network planning, station design, multimodal integration, ticketing systems, Mobility as a Service (MaaS), and ways to increase public transport ridership.
Freight sessions will address supply chain resilience, trade and economic corridors, customs digitalisation, dry ports, and stronger links between regional and global markets, supporting the development of more resilient and sustainable logistics systems.
The accompanying exhibition will serve as a global showcase for the latest technologies, products and solutions in rail and mobility systems. It will provide companies, manufacturers, investors, developers and technology providers with a platform to engage directly, explore business opportunities and forge strategic partnerships.
Participating entities will showcase their latest innovations in trains, operating and control systems, smart maintenance, artificial intelligence, automation, cybersecurity, sustainable infrastructure and customer service, helping move advanced solutions from innovation to practical application.
The RailX Dubai Conference and Exhibition aligns with the priorities of RTA’s Strategic Plan 2030 to provide seamless and innovative mobility, advance sustainability, health, safety and security, and enhance customer service.
The conference also supports the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to create a more connected and integrated city, facilitate residents’ access to their daily needs and destinations, and strengthen the role of public transport networks in developing urban communities and enhancing quality of life.
The conference will also support Dubai’s economic ambitions by attracting investment, promoting business tourism, developing international partnerships, and strengthening links between markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and global markets.